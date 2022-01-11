1/11/2022 Patch

Fixed a bug where the ambient audio settings were not changing the background noise level. Also, fixed a bug where the Audio settings were not being saved if the 'Apply' button was not being used to exit the menu.
Cheers!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug where the ambient audio settings were not changing the background noise level. Also, fixed a bug where the Audio settings were not being saved if the 'Apply' button was not being used to exit the menu.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update