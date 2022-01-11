 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 11 January 2022

1/11/2022 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8004559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the ambient audio settings were not changing the background noise level. Also, fixed a bug where the Audio settings were not being saved if the 'Apply' button was not being used to exit the menu.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.