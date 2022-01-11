 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Those Who Rule Playtest update for 11 January 2022

Patch v1.0.3 (Dialogue Choices, Game Speed Option, Bug Fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8004546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, hope you're all staying safe and having a good start to the New Year! I've been sick through most of the holidays, but finally cut a new patch!

The gameplay is very similar, but I've made progress on some requested features from beta feedback. The two main ones being dialogue options, and increasing game speed. You will now be able to set movement/combat animations to "fast speed" (2x), which should make the game feel a lot snappier. Would love to hear if it feels responsive.

Changes:

  • Game speed option in the game menu.
  • Dialogue option at the end of prologue chapter (won't spoil any more than that).
  • (fixed) Bug where AI change wasn't getting saved on reinforcements.
  • (fixed) Bug where skipping dialogue while fade was happening caused black screen.
  • Small changes to dialogue as I continue to try and improve my writing style.

Changed files in this update

Those Who Rule Playtest Content Depot 1835921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.