Scribble It! update for 11 January 2022

Patch 1.5.3.0 Notes

Patch 1.5.3.0 is now live!

After introducing the new UI we got a lot of feedback that you guys miss the old colors.

The last patch brought back the option to change your in-game colors. Today's patch builds upon these changes and takes them a step further. It is now possible to change the UI colors of the entire game.

We hope you like these changes!

Also we fixed a bug that caused round timers to be reset to 60s every time. Thanks to all of you who reported this bug to us, sorry for the inconvenience!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Added full customizeable UI colors
  • Added premium hint to UI colors

Bugfixes

  • Fixed all game modes could be deselected in play menu
  • Fixed session settings where not game mode dependant
  • Fixed non cropped thumbnails could be used in word package editor
  • Fixed thumbnails with incorrect file size could be used in word package editor
  • Fixed streaming game modes were not shown correctly

