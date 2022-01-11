Patch 1.5.3.0 Notes

Patch 1.5.3.0 is now live!

After introducing the new UI we got a lot of feedback that you guys miss the old colors.

The last patch brought back the option to change your in-game colors. Today's patch builds upon these changes and takes them a step further. It is now possible to change the UI colors of the entire game.

We hope you like these changes!

Also we fixed a bug that caused round timers to be reset to 60s every time. Thanks to all of you who reported this bug to us, sorry for the inconvenience!

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Added full customizeable UI colors

Added premium hint to UI colors

Bugfixes