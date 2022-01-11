 Skip to content

Raptor Territory update for 11 January 2022

version 0.10.0

Build 8004201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bots having names now
  • Bots are shown in the scoreboard
  • fixed sometimes bots walk too far away from their nests
  • added a random short delay before a bot actual "bites"
  • killing a bot give back 50% health (same as a player would give)
  • Bots are hunting near Compies when they low on health
  • added TDM Support to Bots
  • Added single player option to play locally against bots
  • new server.ini parameter "disableBots=True/False"
  • CTN bots that protect wander between own nests
  • added ai support to all remaining maps
  • decreased Place nest distance
  • limited max angle to place a nest
  • prevent placing a nest on another (caused that they are very high)

Changed files in this update

