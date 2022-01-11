- Bots having names now
- Bots are shown in the scoreboard
- fixed sometimes bots walk too far away from their nests
- added a random short delay before a bot actual "bites"
- killing a bot give back 50% health (same as a player would give)
- Bots are hunting near Compies when they low on health
- added TDM Support to Bots
- Added single player option to play locally against bots
- new server.ini parameter "disableBots=True/False"
- CTN bots that protect wander between own nests
- added ai support to all remaining maps
- decreased Place nest distance
- limited max angle to place a nest
- prevent placing a nest on another (caused that they are very high)
Raptor Territory update for 11 January 2022
version 0.10.0

