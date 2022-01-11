Tweaks and additions!

Fixes:
- Ai navigation on stairs and doors.
- Missing Textures on a couple assets.
- Fixed pivots of some props.
- NO more blank mode! Default state is now play-mode.
- Importing custom images is now more user friendly.
- Added missing tool tips on Atmosphere system.
- Build Settings reset on leaving to main menu.
- User map template import folder now works as intended
- Locator scaling now fully scales the locator not just the arrows
Features:
- Ctrl+Z (Undo) & Ctrl+Y (Redo) now work with terrain system.
- Link to tutorial & discord.
- More UI hints.
Hotkeys:
- Escape deselects object instead of leaving current mode.
- Tab switches between Build and current mode.
- Hold space for quick building.
- Holding Alt while in build mode will auto duplicated anything you place
Changed files in this update