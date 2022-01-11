 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 11 January 2022

Tweaks and additions!

Build 8004191

Fixes:

  • Ai navigation on stairs and doors.
  • Missing Textures on a couple assets.
  • Fixed pivots of some props.
  • NO more blank mode! Default state is now play-mode.
  • Importing custom images is now more user friendly.
  • Added missing tool tips on Atmosphere system.
  • Build Settings reset on leaving to main menu.
  • User map template import folder now works as intended
  • Locator scaling now fully scales the locator not just the arrows

Features:

  • Ctrl+Z (Undo) & Ctrl+Y (Redo) now work with terrain system.
  • Link to tutorial & discord.
  • More UI hints.

Hotkeys:

  • Escape deselects object instead of leaving current mode.
  • Tab switches between Build and current mode.
  • Hold space for quick building.
  • Holding Alt while in build mode will auto duplicated anything you place

