Northern Journey update for 11 January 2022

Replaced capsule collisions trees. Some other tweaks.

I have replaced all capsule collision for the trees in the game with box collisions.

This is due to the player getting stuck against trees in certain high fps systems. Hopefully fixes it!

Should not be noticable for the majority of players.

Has made going on top of the mounds in Ravenfen a bit easier with better collision.

Added both a health and arrow pickup near the door in Nokkpond hiding the Goat lever.

Made the switch material be animated for the door in Nokkpond for better visibility.

Further reduced the amount of souls required for the two last gates.

