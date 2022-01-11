2022 Updates & Roadmaps + v6.1 Release

Happy New Year! Here at Cy Productions, we hope you have a great 2022 and we also hope to keep on playing Subject 95. We will describe how we plan to take the game further in 2022 and our 6.1 update. Firstly, we'll talk about the 6.1 update. It is the 6th Rewrite & Final Re-write of Subject 95. It has a total mechanics overhaul, we have graphic settings and a pause menu.

In 2022, we plan to release many more levels and add NPC's using OpenAI. We also plan to release some DLC's, multiplayer and Virtual Reality Support. Below list of the current roadmap

2022:

January: Version 6.6

February: Hopefully adding 5 New Levels

March: We plan to add a DLC

July: We are going to work on a VR System

September: Version 7 will have multiplayer and an in app purchase scheme.

December: The roll out of the Level Editor!