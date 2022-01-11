 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Outerverse update for 11 January 2022

Small Fixes: Detector Not Unpowering Blocks Bug & More

Share · View all patches · Build 8003885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Machines Scenario:

  • Fixed Detector not unpowering other blocks if it's destroyed while powered.
  • You can now press Shift + G to toggle on/off the closest schematic projector.
  • Added help text to the watermelon schematic about having to put an axe inside the upper dispensers.

Any Scenario:

  • Fixed sometimes you'd respawn exactly where you died.
  • Fixed a rare issue causing some items in containers to rollback.
  • Added a quest marker for the Molten Asteroid quest to avoid confusion of players flying hours into other star systems without warping technology.

Changed files in this update

Outerverse Main Depot Depot 1293542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.