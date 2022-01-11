Small Fixes: Detector Not Unpowering Blocks Bug & More

Machines Scenario:
- Fixed Detector not unpowering other blocks if it's destroyed while powered.
- You can now press Shift + G to toggle on/off the closest schematic projector.
- Added help text to the watermelon schematic about having to put an axe inside the upper dispensers.
Any Scenario:
- Fixed sometimes you'd respawn exactly where you died.
- Fixed a rare issue causing some items in containers to rollback.
- Added a quest marker for the Molten Asteroid quest to avoid confusion of players flying hours into other star systems without warping technology.
