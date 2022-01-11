Changelog for 11-01-2022

11-01-2022
Added:
- Re-implemented Night Light feature. (Settings in Global Settings > Customise)
- Added a cleanup process to ensure all OVR Toolkit processes are closed on quit. (To workaround a Unity bug that causes the process to not fully close on quit)
- Added support for attaching the keyboard to additional tracked devices. (Such as Vive Trackers)
Changes:
- Hopefully improved keyboard saving. (Hopefully less returning to old positions)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed keyboard exporter script not working as intended.
- Fixed various missing translations. (Thanks INYO!)
Changed files in this update