 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

OVR Toolkit update for 11 January 2022

Changelog for 11-01-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8003768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

11-01-2022

Added:

  • Re-implemented Night Light feature. (Settings in Global Settings > Customise)
  • Added a cleanup process to ensure all OVR Toolkit processes are closed on quit. (To workaround a Unity bug that causes the process to not fully close on quit)
  • Added support for attaching the keyboard to additional tracked devices. (Such as Vive Trackers)

Changes:

  • Hopefully improved keyboard saving. (Hopefully less returning to old positions)

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed keyboard exporter script not working as intended.
  • Fixed various missing translations. (Thanks INYO!)

Changed files in this update

OVR Toolkit Content Depot 1068821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.