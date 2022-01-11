 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 11 January 2022

General Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8003734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TRAINING: New training module to learn about the use and functions of the Reactor.

CONTROL ROOM: Redesigned with a semi circular format, for better navigation and access to all controls and components.

INFORMATION MODE: Click with the right button of the mouse on any control to know its function.

STABILIZATION: The reactor stabilization cycle has been completely improved, with new components that visualize the current level and the situation.

CONTEXTUAL MUSIC: The music now not only adapts to the location of the player within the plant, but to the situation of the Reactor.

BUGFIX: Fixed pending bugs in Alpha to Beta transition, and overall game stability improved.

