General Update

TRAINING: New training module to learn about the use and functions of the Reactor.
CONTROL ROOM: Redesigned with a semi circular format, for better navigation and access to all controls and components.
INFORMATION MODE: Click with the right button of the mouse on any control to know its function.
STABILIZATION: The reactor stabilization cycle has been completely improved, with new components that visualize the current level and the situation.
CONTEXTUAL MUSIC: The music now not only adapts to the location of the player within the plant, but to the situation of the Reactor.
BUGFIX: Fixed pending bugs in Alpha to Beta transition, and overall game stability improved.
Changed files in this update