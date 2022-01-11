Noble Fates 0.23.0.70 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #38 Content update #4
Buildable from structure menu
Wood, Round Wood, and Stone available
Resources
Double lifetime of Iron, Silver, and Copper when stored indoors
Double lifetime of Stone indoors and outdoors
Crash Fixes
Fix for crash when a farm is switched to No Plant Type
Fix for crash when double clicking shelves when one is marked for move
Fix for crash when marquee selecting a Mage
Fix for crash when selecting things during Cinematic Moment
Fix for crash related to examining x0 craft commands
Crafting
Fix source of x0 remaining craft commands
Reactions
Soften positive evil reactions to evil things
Fire Fighting
Properly include certain terrain fires in fire fighting zone checks```
Changed files in this update