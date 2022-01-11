 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 11 January 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.70 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8003680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #38 Content update #4 


Buildable from structure menu  
Wood, Round Wood, and Stone available  

Resources  
Double lifetime of Iron, Silver, and Copper when stored indoors  
Double lifetime of Stone indoors and outdoors  

Crash Fixes  
Fix for crash when a farm is switched to No Plant Type  
Fix for crash when double clicking shelves when one is marked for move  
Fix for crash when marquee selecting a Mage  
Fix for crash when selecting things during Cinematic Moment  
Fix for crash related to examining x0 craft commands  

Crafting  
Fix source of x0 remaining craft commands  

Reactions  
Soften positive evil reactions to evil things  

Fire Fighting  
Properly include certain terrain fires in fire fighting zone checks```

