Ship Simulator Realistic is now available !!! Enjoy it , looking forward to improving SSR even further and making it the best ship simulator game !!!
Bug Reporting
Any issues feel free to contact and submit it on Discord(https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB
) or GitHub (https://github.com/nitroman123/Ship-Simulator-Realistic/issues) if you want to keep track of the issue.
Public RoadMap
Small Update 0.7.2.4
- Added thruster sounds
- Updated Exhaust sound
- Tweaked audio
- Fixed missing port structures after sailing from one point no another
Changed files in this update