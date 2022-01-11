 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 11 January 2022

Ship Simulator Realistic is now Available !!!

Ship Simulator Realistic is now available !!! Enjoy it , looking forward to improving SSR even further and making it the best ship simulator game !!!

Bug Reporting

Any issues feel free to contact and submit it on Discord(https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB

) or GitHub (https://github.com/nitroman123/Ship-Simulator-Realistic/issues) if you want to keep track of the issue.

Public RoadMap

Small Update 0.7.2.4

  • Added thruster sounds
  • Updated Exhaust sound
  • Tweaked audio
  • Fixed missing port structures after sailing from one point no another

