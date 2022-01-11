Patch notes 11 January 2022

Today's patch added the following:
- Fixed an issue with outlines drawing around some translucent materials when the Sobel edge post process effect is active. If you still notice black lines drawing inside translucent materials (such as particle effects and shadows), then you might need to use "verify integrity of game files" to receive this change.
- Added a character customization menu to the SRV test campaign. Your feedback is welcome.
- Added a game over menu to the SRV test campaign.
- Implemented most status effects and abilities in the SRV test campaign. These come with lots of new particle effects and icons.
We are making lots of progress on the SRV test campaign. The game functionality is mostly finished. We will be starting to build the world and the campaign very soon.
Changed files in this update