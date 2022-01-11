Version 0.5748 Alpha

Info

Refuel system disabled, unlimited fuel for each vehicle

Inputs

■ Changed input "E" to hold "C" for all items, if possible to change camera to item

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Changed

■ Changed text label for storage rack "bottles"

■ Changed pickup range for items

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with detect item "goldnugget" for item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with messages, if you leave the store with items

■ Fixed error with attach item "bucket01" to item "goldpan01"

■ Fixed error with attach item "goldpan01" to item "tub01"

■ Fixed error with camera blocking for vehicle "trailer01" if attach vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with detect correct value, if pickup items

■ Fixed error with moving vehicle with current speed, after exit the vehicle

■ Fixed error with scale for item "tent01"

■ Fixed error with check active slot, if try to add item to inventory slots

■ Fixed error with press input "R" while using vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with press input "R" while using vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with showning character names on main menu

■ Fixed error with move vehicle "lowloader01" with vehicle loaded

■ Fixed error with still freezing character after dig with shovel

Improvements

■ Improved physic for vehicles

■ Improved performance part1

Savegame

■ Added timer for vehicles at the store to savegame

■ Fixed error with detect active slot after loading the game

■ Fixed error with sorted singleplayer and multiplayer savegames