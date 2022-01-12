Patch 1.0.4 is now available for Windows, and will be made available on Ubuntu/Mac very soon!

NOTE: Several specializations have been made stronger in this patch. For a full list of specializations and perks affected, please see the bottom of these patch notes. Some perks now have more ranks than before, so make sure you allocate your points as needed when you load the game after patching.

ADD: You can now lock Nether Stones from the item menu, preventing you from being able to crush them at the Arcane Refinery.

ADD: Materials in the Socketing UI can now be sorted by "Property Name" or "Material Name" (default for new save files) rather than just "Name". If you choose "Property Name", the name of each property will be shown, otherwise the material name will be shown. Some players were confused by the original implementation, so hopefully this will help.

ADD: God Favor HUD option now includes your current Favor Rank.

CHANGE: You can now release your Animatus or Herbling at the Menagerie. When you do this, you will be given 100% Mana to re-summon these creatures.

CHANGE: Significantly increased rewards from Slot Machines.

CHANGE: Significantly increased the amount of Knowledge gained from Hunt Missions.

CHANGE: Increased the amount of treasure received in certain Nether Realms.

CHANGE: Increased chance to find personality-changing tomes by 50%.

CHANGE: Increased chance to find Nether Stones by 20%.

CHANGE: Nether Stones can now be found at all realm depths, not just your highest-ever depth. This change is now reflected in the Codex.

CHANGE: Imp Impington, Saint Althea, and Loid Prime are now the only False Gods who are immune to Blight.

CHANGE: The player's creature with the highest Speed now always goes first against story bosses. This ensures you have the opportunity to inspect these enemies to learn their unique mechanics.

CHANGE: Increased maximum number of characters allowed in NPC dialog from 128 to 300.

CHANGE: Decoration counter is now wrapped in brackets instead of parenthesis to make it easier to tell if the number is part of the decoration's name or not.

CHANGE: Simplified many Prophecy descriptions.

CHANGE: Extended the timeout window for cloud storage to help people with slower internet connections.

CHANGE: Cloud ID is now saved immediately after you change it. This is particularly useful if you change it on the title menu and then exit the game before saving.

CHANGE: Pressing the equivalent of the F key on gamepads while inputting text (such as when you brand an artifact) now moves the selector to "Confirm" immediately.

CHANGE: "Viscous Web" trait has been revamped. Enemies take 25% more damage for each debuff they have that they're resistant to. This trait does not stack.

CHANGE: "Exacerbate" trait has been renamed to "Neon Grave" and has a new effect. After this creature attacks, it has a 35% chance to cast Affliction.

CHANGE: "Corrosion" trait damage increased from 50% to 100%.

CHANGE: "Villainy Thrives" trait no longer has a damage penalty.

CHANGE: "Perpetual Disease" trait has been renamed to "Vicar's Blessing" and has a new effect. After an enemy takes damage from Blight, this creature has a 35% chance to cast Minor Healing on it. This trait does not stack. [This change will also result in a major boost in battle performance for everyone, even if you weren't using this trait before.]

CHANGE: "Diamond Attunement" trait has been revamped. All Spell Gems are 50% more potent. This trait does not stack. [This trait was revamped because its original effect single-handedly negated such a major battle mechanic: sealed spell gems. This change also serves as an indirect buff for certain creature races such as Crunchers and Vortexes, as well as the Inquisitor specialization.]

CHANGE: "Black Hole" spell has been renamed to "Astral Dimension" and has been revamped. Your creatures' Spell Gems are unsealed. This Spell Gem cannot be Sealed. [This is a much healthier version of the Diamond Attunement trait's effect. Black Hole's effect wasn't very useful before, either.]

CHANGE: "Spectral Rain" spell no longer affects the Inverted debuff.

CHANGE: "Eternal Reprieve" now has a 25% chance to activate, down from 100%. It now heals 20% Health, up from 5%.

CHANGE: "Formation" now increases defense by 5%, down from 25%.

FIX: Rare freeze in battle.

FIX: Cloud storage feature claimed the file was successfully uploaded before it was finished, resulting in some players corrupting their cloud files if they exited the game too quickly.

FIX: "Strength of Soul" perk applied to enemies as well.

FIX: "Bravely Inspired" trait was still setting creatures' health to 1 despite that functionality being removed a few patches ago.

FIX: Extremely rare case where Exotics wouldn't drop mana or knowledge.

FIX: Ariamaki's rank 60 relic perk activated for all your creatures instead of only the creature it was attuned to.

FIX: Display issue that caused realm properties to be shown on the map in god boss rooms.

FIX: "Chronic Affliction" trait sometimes dealt the wrong amount of damage.

FIX: False God runes could sometimes spawn on top of other objects or in walls.

FIX: Some spells couldn't have the "Increased Stat Potency" property even if they affected stats.

FIX: "Born Again" perk didn't activate in all cases.

FIX: "Internal Combustion" spell's extra damage and debuffing was applied to the wrong creatures.

FIX: "Ascendancy" trait didn't work on Ethereal Spell Gems.

FIX: "Praise the Light" trait's version of the "Holy Nova" spell only targeted enemies which caused it to skip healing your own creatures.

FIX: Realm Boost that caused enemies to drop a chest in the next battle didn't stack correctly.

FIX: "Projection" trait's defending component caused creatures to provoke instead of defend.

FIX: All effects that related to "Arrow" spells didn't include "Fragmenting Arrow" or "Disintegrating Arrow".

FIX: Stardust currency achievements still existed despite the fact that this currency was removed from the game during Early Access.

FIX: "Beast Within" trait didn't work when creatures gained Maximum Health.

FIX: Option to mute menu sounds wasn't available for Mac or Ubuntu.

FIX: "Ascendancy" trait sometimes didn't work.

FIX: Performance issues, freezes, bugs, crashes, and all kinds of other horrible things related to the "Unending Boon" perk.

FIX: "Unending Boon" perk could sometimes allow multiple copies of a buff to exist on the same creature.

FIX: Enemies still used their Fusion palettes in boss rooms even if you had this option disabled.

FIX: Crash/bugs related to cloud storage if you aren't connected to the internet.

FIX: "Next battle" realm boosts were completely removed after battle, even if they had multiple stacks.

FIX: It was possible to exit out of the Musical Crystals menu in the Forbidden Depths which also caused a crash.

FIX: You could re-roll realm properties while Realm Instability was 0 which caused you to waste Power.

FIX: "Band Warchief" creature had the wrong lore.

FIX: More typos.

ASTROLOGER

Protostar: now activates after 1 death instead of 3.

DRUID

Aptitude: increased chance from 7% to 10%.

Pack of One: increased chance from 7% to 10%.

CABALIST

Embrace the Arcane: increased chance from 10% to 20%.

EVOKER

Overload: increased activation chance from 30% to 50%.

FANATIC

All perks that rely on specific Godspawn to activate now choose a Godspawn at random if the creature wasn't originally a Godspawn. In other words, you can now change your creatures' races in battle and still benefit from this specialization's perks. This only pulls from Avatars that are in your bestiary. Note that these changes do not extend to the "Master of Godspawn" trait.

GROVETENDER

Defensins: now also grants resistance to debuffs.

Fertility: increased evolution speed from 33% to 50%.

INQUISITOR

Defy Evil: increased defense penetration from 2% to 2.5%.

Judgment Day: increased damage from 100% to 150%, and damage reduction from 50% to 65%.

Miracle: increased damage from 1% to 1.5%.

MONK

Blurred Strikes: increased chance from 2% to 2.5%.

Fake Out: increased chance from 2% to 3%.

Protective Winds: increased chance from 2% to 3%.

Windwalker: increased chance from 2% to 5% per dodge, maximum chance is now 80% up from 70%.

PALADIN

Hand of Light: increased healing from 1% to 2%.

Perseverance: increased damage reduction from 2% to 2.5%.

Seraphim: now also increases current health.

RUNE KNIGHT

All Rune spells now deal damage based on the caster's highest stat, and each one now has an additional, unique effect.

Empowerment: now causes creatures to cast Rune spells 1 additional time per rank, maximum of 2 ranks.

Runic Empowerment: renamed to Runic Might. Decreased bonus from 15% to 10%. Now affects the gems' potency instead of only damage.

SPELLWEAVER

Chromatic Layering: now at maximum rank, provides you with 1 of each Infusion rather than random Infusions.

Elemental Empowerment: increased damage from 5% to 10%.

Spectral Affinity: now grants whatever Infusion you have the least amount of rather than a random one.

SORCERER

Flabbergast: now works on the next lowest enemy on the Timeline instead of the enemy directly below your creature.

Undertow: revamped. At the start of each enemy's turn, there is a 10% chance that your Spell of Roots, Spell of Slumber, and Spell of Frost perks will activate. This chance is increased by an additional 10% each turn. After this perk activates, the chance is set back to 10%.

Ruin: increased damage from 1% to 2%, and damage reduction from 1% to 1.5%. Description now correctly mentions damage reduction cap of 90%.

Unity: increased damage from 2% to 2.5%.

TRICKSTER

Even the Odds: now has an additional effect. If enemies are immune to this effect, they lose 20% of their Current Health.

Hidden Hand: increased chance from 1% to 2%.

Immaculate Recovery: now activates when damage is taken from an attack or spell rather than after resurrection.

Pilfer: now has 2 ranks, up from 1.

WINDRUNNER

Aeroforged: increased bonus from 2% to 3%.

Sidestep: reduced activation threshold from 300% to 200%.

Zoom: has a new effect. Your creatures always dodge.