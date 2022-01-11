Some display tweaks in multiple languages. Fix crashing bug when assigning images within plugins.
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Voice Changer update for 11 January 2022
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
MorphVOX Pro 5 Content Depot 1529571
- Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - German Depot 1529572
- Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Spanish Depot 1529573
- Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Japanese Depot 1529574
- Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Korean Depot 1529575
- Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Chinese Depot 1529576
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update