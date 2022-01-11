 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MorphVOX Pro 5 - Voice Changer update for 11 January 2022

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8003480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some display tweaks in multiple languages. Fix crashing bug when assigning images within plugins.

Changed files in this update

MorphVOX Pro 5 Content Depot 1529571
  • Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - German Depot 1529572
  • Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Spanish Depot 1529573
  • Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Japanese Depot 1529574
  • Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Korean Depot 1529575
  • Loading history…
MorphVOX Pro 5 - Lang - Chinese Depot 1529576
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.