Unferat update for 11 January 2022

Update 1.18

Unferat update for 11 January 2022

Update 1.18

Build 8003367

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Skeleton mastery skill was overwhelmed with difficulty compared to other spells. Now the attributes and weapons of skeletons will depend not on the quality of the reagent, but on the skill level.
  • The [Old book], which the player picks up at the beginning of the game, now teaches not only the spell "Rat master", but also the "Demonic Gate". The old terms of use of the gate often confused new players.
  • Fixed a bug where miners and fishermen overflowed their inventory with resources without handing them over to the warehouse.
  • Another one object has appeared in the swamps, allowing you to get an additional skill point. But are you ready to pay with your own blood for new knowledge?

Changed files in this update

Unferat Content Depot 1271751
