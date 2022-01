Share · View all patches · Build 8003261 · Last edited 11 January 2022 – 17:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

We have released a new set of cosmetic rewards for DemonCrawl's Patreon backers!

This month's theme is called RISE OF DEMONS. It's perfect for you Witch players who just want to watch the world burn. The pack includes 5 demonic avatars as well as the "Omen Enthusiast" inventory skin.

Receive your unlock code today by supporting us on Patreon:

Note: Patreon rewards are cycled out of rotation every 2-3 months.

Thank you for your support!