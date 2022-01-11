 Skip to content

My life as an archeologist update for 11 January 2022

Hotfix 1.0.2

Quick bug fix again :

  • Green choker artefact: Description read "Active items have a 50% reduced cooldown and energy cost, but you have a permanent 50% efficiency penalty." even though it did not impact energy cost. Description has been updated accordingly.
  • Item comparison: While holding Alt to compare one equipment with another, the arrows indicating if the item was better or worse sometimes indicated a different answer depending on holding Alt or not. This has been fixed.

Thanks again everyone for letting me know when you encounter an issue!

