Hotfix 1.0.2

Quick bug fix again :
- Green choker artefact: Description read "Active items have a 50% reduced cooldown and energy cost, but you have a permanent 50% efficiency penalty." even though it did not impact energy cost. Description has been updated accordingly.
- Item comparison: While holding Alt to compare one equipment with another, the arrows indicating if the item was better or worse sometimes indicated a different answer depending on holding Alt or not. This has been fixed.
Thanks again everyone for letting me know when you encounter an issue!
Changed files in this update