 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Perfect Heist 2 update for 11 January 2022

Update 5: Scoreboard improvements,dedicated server and Linux fixes + more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8003086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full changelog:

  • fixed dedicated server sometimes kicking players when steams auth system was unavailable
  • increased ping networking priority to ensure they get through more often (fixes issues like firefighter sometimes not receiving fire ping)
  • sniper tracer dart deals no damage (ensures the hit cop doesn't notice that he was hit)
  • increased tracer dart duration from 10s to 20s
  • mine and bomb buggy collision fixes
  • fixed geek sometimes pinging dead/fired cops
  • players that died in a round and then reconnect in the same round now are killed instantly
  • robbers now can see the current amount of running crypto miners
  • added global rank display to scoreboard
  • increased Combat Medic healing duration from 5s to 10s, increased Combat Medic healing cooldown from 20s to 30s
  • reduced Combat Medic healing per second from 25 HP to 10 HP
  • exiting playtest in level editor will now automatically load the playtested map in the level editor again
  • fixed metal detector PC on Big Bank not working
  • improved crane hook collision
  • fixed not being able to place deployables in the Big Bank sewers
  • multiple Linux crash fixes
  • fixed class global rank not being displayed on the scoreboard in the first round

Changed files in this update

Perfect Heist 2 Content Depot 1521581
  • Loading history…
"Perfect Heist 2"-Linux Depot 1521582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.