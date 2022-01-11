Update 5: Scoreboard improvements,dedicated server and Linux fixes + more!

Full changelog:
- fixed dedicated server sometimes kicking players when steams auth system was unavailable
- increased ping networking priority to ensure they get through more often (fixes issues like firefighter sometimes not receiving fire ping)
- sniper tracer dart deals no damage (ensures the hit cop doesn't notice that he was hit)
- increased tracer dart duration from 10s to 20s
- mine and bomb buggy collision fixes
- fixed geek sometimes pinging dead/fired cops
- players that died in a round and then reconnect in the same round now are killed instantly
- robbers now can see the current amount of running crypto miners
- added global rank display to scoreboard
- increased Combat Medic healing duration from 5s to 10s, increased Combat Medic healing cooldown from 20s to 30s
- reduced Combat Medic healing per second from 25 HP to 10 HP
- exiting playtest in level editor will now automatically load the playtested map in the level editor again
- fixed metal detector PC on Big Bank not working
- improved crane hook collision
- fixed not being able to place deployables in the Big Bank sewers
- multiple Linux crash fixes
- fixed class global rank not being displayed on the scoreboard in the first round
