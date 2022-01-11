v1.83 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

The first DemonCrawl update of 2022 has arrived!

We spent the last few weeks designing a new mastery called Ninja, a new set of demonic Patreon rewards, and 20 new holographic effects. Yes, you read that right! We have overhauled our holograph workflow and can now produce these kinds of effects in a matter of hours. 😎

We also think they look much nicer than many of the original holographs, but you can judge for yourself:

Pretty cool, right?

Next up is the new Ninja mastery, which possesses a unique form of damage mitigation based on exposed cells. It also completely bypasses monster reveal and death effects as if you were permanently wearing Shinobi Sandals.

In our testing, it's a decently consistent mastery that doesn't require too much micromanagement. Not too tough to unlock either!

The full patch notes for v1.83 are available below. Enjoy!

New Features

New patreon rewards: Rise of Demons

New mastery: Ninja - Move with stealth and ignore monster effects

New magic item: Kunai - "[100 Mana] Kill target visible monster and reveal any monsters nearby."

New passive item: Ninja Doll - "When you activate your mastery ability, gain Shuriken equal to the number of times your ability has been activated."

Updated the holograph effect engine

New holograph: Waterfall

New holograph: Ripples

New holograph: Firepit

New holograph: Magic Eraser

New holograph: Flower Field

New holograph: Heart Throb

New holograph: Endless Rain

New holograph: High Tide

New holograph: Fireflies

New holograph: Acid Bath

New holograph: Splattering

New holograph: Gather Energy

New holograph: Through the Clouds

New holograph: Cherry Blossoms

New holograph: Sauna

New holograph: Starstruck (Prizebox Exclusive)

New holograph: Beacons of Light (Prizebox Exclusive)

New holograph: Sonar (Prizebox Exclusive)

New holograph: Vignette (Prizebox Exclusive)

New holograph: Triangle Blast (Prizebox Exclusive)

Quality of Life

The Immutable stage mod alert now includes the name of the stage

Made Hellspire look slightly more demonic

Balance Changes

Effects that trigger when a monster "spawns" are now distinct from "monster reveal" effects (e.g. Occultic Pendant)

With the above in mind, Shuriken wording has been changed to "automatically discharges when a monster spawns" - otherwise Ninja couldn't use ninja stars, which would have been so wrong

Bug Fixes