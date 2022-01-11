 Skip to content

Adapt update for 11 January 2022

Hotfix! - version 0.46.1a

WARNING: Due to changes in save data structure, previous saved Species are not compatible with v0.46a

This hotfix tackles an annoying crash caused by out-of-date species data for returning players, and was caused by an inability for the formatter to read save data. This hotfix also corrects a couple other small issues.

Fixes
  • Fixed Crash from out-of-date species data
  • Fixed bug causing Tail club to orient backwards
  • Fixed bug causing editor bugs to have massive outlines

