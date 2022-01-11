Hotfix! - version 0.46.1a
WARNING: Due to changes in save data structure, previous saved Species are not compatible with v0.46a
This hotfix tackles an annoying crash caused by out-of-date species data for returning players, and was caused by an inability for the formatter to read save data. This hotfix also corrects a couple other small issues.
Fixes
- Fixed Crash from out-of-date species data
- Fixed bug causing Tail club to orient backwards
- Fixed bug causing editor bugs to have massive outlines
Changed files in this update