- Changed/fixed song editor so songs can be uploaded, exported, or edited after all difficulties are completed. Completed difficulties still can't have edits to targets or bullets but you can edit the stage show.
- Fixed a few issues where song editor components had errors during initialization.
- Fix target/bullet sounds in editor (no bullet sounds when simulate player is off, 'Perfect' sounds when simulate player is on) There are still target sounds when simulate is off currently, this may change in a future update.
- Fixed the positioning and rotation of the song stats panel after a featured song has been played.
Groove Gunner update for 11 January 2022
Song Editor and Game Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
