The Crackpet Show #1 January Content update - 0.8.1

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We are back! We’ve successfully entered a new year at full throttle, and today we proudly announce the start of a brand new season of The Crackpet Show!

Our furry unbreakable participants go to The City for the first time to beat new enemies like Turbo Snails and Spiders and fight their way to face not-so-pleasant Blind Hugger - a brand new boss!

Let’s take a look at what’s new:

New weapons

Rubberball - Shoots, one of three, bouncing projectiles. You may try to catch them, or just wait for them to stop bouncing and come back (it may take a while). Has a tendency to make some serious mess.

Glue Gun - A state of art used bubble gum dispenser. Shoots two bullets that immobilize opponents for some time.

New perk

Trophies Collector - You get an additional trophy after killing the boss. It's part of our new promotion.

New special item

Mutation Potion - Gives all unlocked perks for a certain amount of time

New enemies

Turbo Snails - a very far cousin of a regular snail. Prefers straight-line dash attacks. Elite variants do it twice in a row.

Spiders - shooting webs towards you, pulling you to deal close quarter damage. Dash to avoid being trapped. Elite variants shoot 3 webs at the same time (WWW?).

Balance tweaks

Now let’s talk about some balance tweaks. We’ve carefully analyzed your feedback regarding the difficulty curve of the first few episodes. Many of you pointed out that it’s not fully representative, and should be more in line with the rest of the game.

As a result, we’ve changed enemies appearing at the beginning of the game (Hello Penguins), buffed Skunks, and made some small tweaks to the number and health of the enemies.

As always, we will provide you with full transparency regarding future balance changes. For now, we will be checking your feedback before deciding about further tweaks.

We have also worked on some bug fixes thanks to your reports, so check out the full changelog if you don’t want to miss anything:

0.8.1 - changelog

New content:

Episode 13 with Blind Hugger boss

New enemy Spider - appears in episode 13

New enemy Turbo Snail - appears in episodes 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13

New weapon - Rubberball

New weapon - Glue Gun

New perk - Trophies Collector

New special item - Mutation Potion

Steam's Remote Play Together instructions screen added

Changes:

Penguins are now the first enemies you encounter in episode 1 (instead of rats)

In the first 4 episodes, there are slightly more enemies and they have slightly more HP

Penguins gain an additional shoot variant - bullets wave

Skunks:

shoot more accurately

they have an additional bullet that always targets directly the player position

their bullets gain a small Area of Effect

Rats shoots 8 bullets in all directions upon death

Common Rats moved from episode 9 to 13

Common Rat Shamans now also appear in episode 12

Common Skunks now also appear in episode 9

Common Canaries in episode 12 changed tier 2 to tier 1

Common Turkeys no longer appear in episode 12

Elite Worms moved from episode 12 to 13

Elite Canaries no longer appear in episode 11

Removed Christmas sweater for Mr. Parrot

Bug fixes:

Fix for overlapping Damage Area and Poison Area effects

Fix for occasional duplicate perks in the first stages

Weapon now cannot be sold and dropped at the same time (fix for endless Likes exploit)

Fix for broken animations of Lionstein boss

Fix for removing mouse bindings

Game performance slightly optimized

Some minor exceptions fixes

This is one of the two planned content updates in January - you can expect a premiere of another new episode later this month. And yes, we are also aware that you wish to have some music variety - we can’t provide any dates yet, but we are definitely working on it.

Tell us what you think!

[ ](bit.ly/Vixa_Discord)

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games