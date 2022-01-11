Hey y'all! As you probably know, Gem Wizards Tactics has come to iOS and Android! Definitely pick up a copy on those platforms if you like playing tactics games on your phone. As always, there's no in app purchases or anything like that. Also, Game Center and Google Play Games are supported. So definitely get on that!
Some of these changes are specific to the mobile version, but we also have a bunch of balance changes, so Azure and Alcove players in particular, check it out.
I'm also excited about the new JUKEBOX MODE, that allows you to randomize the songs while playing.
More exciting stuff is around the corner, so stay tuned! <3
Version 1.48
- Increased the size of some fonts on mobile
- Replaced "click" with "touch" and other desktop-specific language for mobile versions
- Improvements to pinch-zoom and panning behaviors
- Many tooltips improved
- Order Ice Elemental now creates floe first (so you can cast it on flame without the elemental taking damage immediately)
- Order Ice Elemental health 5 > 10
- You can't walk through a friendly tile if they're standing on glass (a rare situation)
- Minor improvements for the Campaign Hub screen
- In the in-game Options screen, you can now select "Randomize Songs" which will play a random song after your faction's song is done playing.
ALCOVE CHANGES
The Alcove Prefex is our newest faction, so they've still got a little bit of balance/improvements coming. Here's a bunch!
- May has a new passive that allows her to come back to life after being killed!
- Sniper Overwatch range increased by 1
- Removed Hacker's passive ability
- Alcove Twinbot damage 4-6 => 3-4
- Sniper base attack 1=>2
- Energy Shield now removes Radiation Sickness.
- Mutation defense penalty -2 => -3
