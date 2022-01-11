Version 2.9.7 update:

Keywords

In the tent, at night, you can use the keywords to communicate with Tholord.

You will obtain the keywords during the game, and you can read it repeatedly.

(There are currently 29 keywords in the game.)

Mini-game of the couch

Now the [Have Fun] is available in the living room.(The adult mode should be on)

(Currently there is only the couch theme, the rest of the themes will be updated in the following version)

Bug fixed and update

·Unable to start the storyline [Elvis] of chapter[Brother] due to the wrong name of the variable.

·Unable to continue the game after saving the game in the tent.(After it's fixed, it will take some time to load the UI.)

·The portrait of Tholord in the living room is updated. Now he comes with some animation.

·Some updates of the portrait.