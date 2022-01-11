This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 1 Release.

2022 Season 1 Patch 1 Release Notes [2022.01.10.03]



iRACING UI:

Home Page

Fixed an issue where the date display on the Home Page was a temporal anomaly from 2022 Season 4!

Up Next

Fixed an issue where the Up Next page was not updating the list of Sessions over time.

Tracks

Fixed an issue where some pit lane speed limits were missing from Knockhill Racing Circuit and Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg - Porsche Experience Center.

Filters

Some additional search filters have been added for the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance.

Retired Content

Updated how content which is [Retired] is displayed in the iRacing Interface.

Documentation

A new Paint Policy document was added on 2021/12/15.

The Broadcast Policy document was updated on 2021/12/15.

SIMULATION:

iRacing Live

The iRacing Live companion website is now available! https://iracing.com/live

Watch the biggest live broadcast events found across all of iRacing right here.

Never miss your favorite content. Browse upcoming broadcasts for all types of racing from our broadcast partners.

Search for upcoming or past events or broadcast partners based on keywords.

Missed an event or want to re-watch a broadcast? Go back in time up to 6 months and view previous broadcast events.



Loading

Fixed an issue where some sound scripts were hiccupping during track loading, which could cause some significant delays around the 75% loaded mark.

Race Control

Race Control has been adjusted to consider crossing any pit lane checkpoints as “pitting” for the purposes of any strict scoring events, such as Qualifying or Time Attack. This prevents users from using any areas of pit lane to illegally shorten their lap times.

Penalties

Fixed a bug that was preventing "clear penalty" events from being saved to the database, for display in the Session Events pop-up on the Members website's Results pages. Please note that penalties were properly being cleared, they were just not being logged to the database for later reference.

AI Racing

In preparation for our upcoming events, the AI Drivers have improved their racing skills at Daytona International Speedway.

Audio

The default audio device has been set to XAudio2 (for fresh app.ini files).

Spotter

Fixed an issue where your spotter incorrectly informs you about low fuel.

Some improvements have been made to some of the Aussie spotter calls.

Fuel Data

Fuel consumption data for predictions is now discarded for imperfect laps including: black flags, pitting, resets, loss of control, towing, or if the race is over.

Driver Display Name

For vehicles that display the driver name anywhere on the vehicle, this value is now directly derived from the values a customer inputs as their First Name and Last Name when signing up for iRacing.

If your name is not appearing correctly as an existing member, please contact Customer Service to have it adjusted manually.



CARS:

ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala

Fixed an issue with the hide steering wheel option for this vehicle.

Audi R8 LMS

Michelin branded tires are now equipped to this vehicle whenever it is running an IMSA series event.

IMSA series badging will now be displayed on this vehicle whenever it is running an IMSA series event.

Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE

Fixed an issue where some headlight pieces were missing in the interface model of this vehicle.

Dallara iR-01

Fixed an issue where opponent cars could sometimes appear to start the Race using a different tire compound than the one they Qualified with.

Dallara IR18

Fixed an issue where opponent cars could sometimes appear to start the Race using a different tire compound than the one they Qualified with.

Fixed an issue where the driver’s hands would shift erratically on the steering wheel for some body types.

Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

All in-car vehicle engine audio has been updated.

Vehicle audio for tires rolling on asphalt have been improved.

Wind audio levels have been rebalanced.

Honda Civic Type R

Engine cooling has been updated.

A new shock package has been added to address issues with bouncing due to large curb strikes.

Fixed an issue where all opponent cars had active mirror portals, which was causing a severe hit to FPS.

Fixed a display issue with windshield digits.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Hyundai Elantra N TC

The IMSA number board and windshield numbers have returned to the default vehicle paint pattern.

Windshield digits have been improved and adjusted to prevent them from flickering with the windshield.

Fixed an issue where an extra tab was appearing in the garage.

Fixed an issue with the hide steering wheel option for this vehicle.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO

Fixed an issue where some dashboard knobs would disappear when some black box settings were adjusted.

McLaren MP4-12C GT3

Michelin branded tires are now equipped to this vehicle whenever it is running an IMSA series event.

IMSA series badging will now be displayed on this vehicle whenever it is running an IMSA series event.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

Paint pattern 12 has been updated.

Fixed an issue where opponent cars could appear to have dirty tires, or could appear to be using a different tire compound than that which they Qualified with, at the start of a Race.

Fixed an issue where shift lights were not working when the controls pop-up screens were active.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Michelin branded tires are now equipped to this vehicle whenever it is running an IMSA series event.

IMSA series badging will now be displayed on this vehicle whenever it is running an IMSA series event.

Modified - SK

(ALL) - The pillar appearance is now editable when a Fixed Setup is in use.

NASCAR Cup Series Class Cars

The speed reduction from draft drag has been increased slightly.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Class Trucks

iRacing setups have been updated.

NASCAR Next Gen Class Cars

Fixed an issue where the rear tire changer could get stuck in a looping animation when he missed a signal from the jack-man.

iRacing setups have been updated.

NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang

Fixed an issue with some visual artifacts appearing in the side windows.

NASCAR Xfinity Class Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

Porsche 911 R GT3

Rev limiter and ignition cut backfire sounds have been improved.

Porsche 919

In-car engine and hybrid sounds have been improved.

Skip Barber Formula 2000

Fixed an issue where the driver’s arm could occasionally clip through the tube framing of the vehicle.

Touring Class Cars

Pit stop tire changer timing variance has been reduced.

Fixed a pit stop issue where a rear tire could become hidden.

VW Beetle

Fixed an issue with the orientation of the roof car number.

VW Jetta TDI Cup

Suspension strength and stiffness has been increased for generally better vehicle damage performance.

[Legacy] Dallara DW12

The driver for this vehicle is now utilizing the correct legacy helmet type.

[Legacy] Indycar Dallara - 2009

The driver for this vehicle is now utilizing the correct legacy helmet type.

TRACKS:

Chili Bowl

Some extra dark flags have been brightened.

Daytona International Speedway

A variety of track surfaces and features have been updated utilizing our latest 2021 laser scan data, including the following:

The Bus Stop curbing has been updated.

The Bus Stop gain-time checkpoints have been updated.

A white dashed line has been added in the merge area leading onto the oval off of Turn 2.

Turn 5 curbs have been updated.

Pit road surface has been updated.

(Oval) - Starting grid size has been expanded to 60.

A large variety of track fencing has been updated to utilize 3D objects.

This should improve both photorealism and collision parameters.

Some previously missing sections of fencing have been added.

A variety of grass textures have been updated.

Some environment object properties and track-side decal properties have been updated and fixed.

Some rogue floating environmental objects have been grounded.

Fixed an issue where crowd members could show through the flag booth caution lights.



Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg

Several minor track issues have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where a rumble strip area was improperly handing out 1X penalties.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

Several floating buildings have been grounded.

Phoenix Raceway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Some floating light poles have been grounded.

Silverstone Circuit

(Grand Prix) - The penalty for course cutting the arena has been increased.

Watkins Glen International

Fixed an issue where the dynamic track system was not working properly at this track. Normal behaviors for rubber, dust, marbles, debris, and heat have returned.

The track surface bump map has been re-generated.

Some waves near the curb in the boot section have been smoothed.

A variety of environment objects have had their textures updated.

The track loading screen has been updated.

Fixed an issue with some walls at the Boot.

Fixed an issue where some caution lights were not working correctly.

[Legacy] Pocono Raceway - 2009

Several minor track issues have been fixed.