Experimental balance changes | 5th King of the Hill Season Results

Balance changes: WE'RE EXPERIMENTING!

There is no new content this season, deal with it: it's just a small balance update. However, it is notable for its experimentational purposes: we decided to run some tests on you, puny humans. All random mutations that used to drop for one class out of several available ones now drop for one particular class (except for several simple mutations in Christmas Brawl: this mode is not affected by the experiment). For instance, the Last Chance mutation is now available exclusively to Cultists, and Magic Shield—only to Eggheads. Yes, this affects the game in a significant way, especially in PvP. But keep calm! We're not saying that this change is here to stay: our decision on whether to keep it or remove it will depend on community feedback. So let us know what you think on the forums or on our Discord server.

One more important change: if you reroll items or mutations, you can't get ones that were available before the reroll again. We should've done that long ago, we know.

Other balance tweaks:

Slightly buffed low- and middle-tier items, increased damage and/or health bonuses: Fencers: tier 1-3 items; Tanks: tier 1-4 items; Cultists: tier 1-3 items; Fighters: tier 1-3 items; Eggheads: tier 1, 2, 4 items; Stale Pretzel is now 1 token cheaper. Bon appetit;

54MUR41 now spawns in groups;

The Human Projectile mutation cooldown increased: 10 sec -> 16 sec;

In Christmas Brawl, Magic Shield now blocks 300 damage instead of 500;

Missing mutations have been added to the Crazy difficulty mode (except for Deja Vu);

It's time to wrap up the fifth King of the Hill Season!

SEASON 5 WINNERS:

🥇 Izard

🥈 아섹스하고싶다

🥉 AwesomeFool

Congratulations! All three will receive Despotism 3k and Despot’s Game OST Steam keys. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The new sixth season starts now and ends on February 1st at 9 am PT / 18:00 CET.[/b]

