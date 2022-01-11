 Skip to content

Tanks in Labyrinth update for 11 January 2022

1.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8002494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the algorithm for set-up of the wall; add text of version; now tanks are spawned with a random rotation in multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

Хранилище Tanks in Labyrinth Depot 1440361
  • Loading history…
