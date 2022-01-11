 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 11 January 2022

Game Update 63

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sounds:

-Added new weapon sounds

Weapon Balance

Barret 50:

-Increased recoil when firing

-Reduce clip size of groove d effect from 15 to 2

M4:

-Slight increase in vertical recoil

Changed files in this update

Angry Angry Shark Content Depot 1546931
