Game Update 63

Sounds:
-Added new weapon sounds
Weapon Balance
Barret 50:
-Increased recoil when firing
-Reduce clip size of groove d effect from 15 to 2
M4:
-Slight increase in vertical recoil
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Sounds:
-Added new weapon sounds
Weapon Balance
Barret 50:
-Increased recoil when firing
-Reduce clip size of groove d effect from 15 to 2
M4:
-Slight increase in vertical recoil
Changed files in this update