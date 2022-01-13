Garden of the Sea 1.0 is now LIVE!

Omg! Hurrah! Yay! Wow!

But... is this it? The end?

Heck no. This is a critical juncture, a tipping point. Our little Garden of the Sea is all grown up and getting out of its nest. Will it fly? Will it fall?

This game has been in the making for several years, with disruptions when the team has been pulled into other projects to meet deadlines or simply to help bring other projects forward. Between action packed portal parkour and nerve-racking horror, Garden of the Sea has been a splash of color and a haven to unwind in. Throughout, we have been thinking "What if someone else makes this game before us? What if someone beats us to it?" but in the end it just didn't matter. We needed to make this game, and while doing it, doing things differently from how we have worked in the past.

We have learned so much and improved upon ourselves alongside the game itself. We absolutely adore Garden of the Sea and the world that it has grown into, and hope with all our hearts that Garden of the Sea will be received with as much joy as we have put into it – and that it makes sense to dig even deeper into the features we have already created, and add more content and updates for a long time.

Okay, enough sentimentality! Let's see what is new since the last update.

Changes

New Biome: Bamboo Island, including its own special creature

Full Story (including an "ending"!)

PC Graphics Update

Ocean Update

Dynamic shadows

Grass Galore

Leafy Leaves

Achievements

New music

Audio Improvements

Final House Upgrade

New Breedable Animals

Performance Improvements

Bug Fixes

New crafting recipes

New tutorial

New merchant items

Localization for 22 different languages

Auto-save functionality

Improved grabbing & interactions with items in the world

Credits

In-game camera functionality

Localization & Accessibility

The game is extensively localized and can be played standing or sitting down, in big or small play spaces, lowering the threshold of entry for as many prospective players as possible. The game allows for teleportation, smooth locomotion, smooth and snap turn, all at adjustable speeds. Audio is highly encouraged, but not required!

Languages available are, in alphabetical order: Arabic, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish.

FAQ

What will happen after release?

We will continue updating the game for as long as it makes sense for us as a studio. We love adding new content and updates for already existing players as much as we love making it. As long as the game is bringing in new players too, we can keep doing what we love.

Can I continue playing with my save file from Early Access?

No, save files from older versions of the game are not compatible with this release. However, this is the last time that you'll lose progress. All future updates will be compatible with 1.0 save files or have a way to migrate save files safely.

Any plans on multiplayer?

Oh, we wish, but it's just such a huge project to undertake. If we have the resources to look into it, we could investigate if and how it would work, but that would definitely be in the future.

Will Garden of the Sea release on X platform?

Possibly if there is enough of an audience! If you want to see Garden of the Sea on another VR platform, make sure to be loud about it and make yourself heard and we might see what we can do in the future!

Where are my save files located?

On Quest they should be in:

This PC\Quest 2\Internal shared storage\Android\data\com.NeatCorporation.GardenoftheSea\files\Saves

And on PC They should be in:

“C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Neat Corporation\Garden of the Sea

Will the price increase even more?

No, there are no plans to increase the pricing any further.

Where do my ingame photos end up? Can I save them?

Photos taken with the in-game polaroid camera can now be accessed outside the game in the folder “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Neat Corporation\Garden of the Sea\Polaroids”

Until the next update, we wish you a wonderful time in Garden of the Sea! If you want to share screenshots of your garden or a fun moment you found, we'd love to see.

Love from team Garden of the Sea