Black One Blood Brothers update for 11 January 2022

Available now! Launch discount: -15%

Black One Blood Brothers update for 11 January 2022

Build 8002117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Black One Blood Brothers is officialy available in early access with launch discount of 15% ! As promised, each Black Day owners receives the game free of charge.

For Playtest gamers, here is the evolution from Steam Playtest to Early access

GAME MODES:

  • Add: Prisoner of war
  • Add: Siege
  • Add: War

MAPS:

  • Add: Training center
  • Add: Klettgau forest
  • Add: Enila island
  • Add: Burnwood mansion
  • Add: Jin-Shu temple
  • Add: The Gabriel
  • Add: Central hospital
  • Add: Ancient ruins
  • Add: New airliner with interiors in Elegance airport
  • Add: New house with interiors in Al-Jan province
  • Improve: Architecture of training map
  • Improve: Spawn locations of enemies in Valenwood villa

TASKS:

  • Add: Task - Capture
  • Add: Task - Secure
  • Add: Task - Meeting
  • Add: Task - Defusing
  • Add: Task - Listening device
  • Add: Tasks have different XP reward
  • Improve: Tasks allowed in terms of map

FACTIONS:

  • Add: Insurgents
  • Add: Rebels
  • Add: Regular army
  • Add: Separatists
  • Add: Dark army

LOADOUT:

  • Add: Weapon - MV18 Mod 3
  • Add: Weapon - M-Night
  • Add: Weapon - ArK-M
  • Add: Weapon - MR-20
  • Add: Weapon - VP5
  • Add: Weapon - Hunter-1
  • Add: Weapon - Vk-12
  • Add: Weapon - SASS
  • Add: Weapon - SWD
  • Add: Weapon - P-251
  • Add: Weapon - M9-91 FS
  • Add: Sight - Prism ECO MOD3
  • Add: Sight - Wiaver Roger 8/11
  • Add: Sight - Holo-9D8
  • Add: Sight - S.K.O.T. Scope CPG
  • Add: Sight - Dragon
  • Add: Sight - Night hunter D
  • Add: Sight - Thermal hunter
  • Add: Sight - Recon 1.5NV
  • Add: Sight - Recon 1.5GN
  • Add: Sight - Nvk-8
  • Add: Sight - Nvk-10
  • Add: Suppressor - Polyvalent suppressor
  • Add: Suppressor - Square suppressor
  • Add: Suppressor - Handgun suppressor
  • Add: Mounting - Metal Verst - 5
  • Add: Mounting - VBAL-A2
  • Add: Mounting - AM DBOL-PL
  • Add: Mounting - PolyTec M8
  • Add: Mounting - Sorefire XV2
  • Add: Grenade launcher - M6 UB Grenade launcher
  • Add: Bipod - Bipod predator
  • Add: Foregrip - Foregrip Macpull Uni
  • Add: Foregrip - Foregrip Macpull Moee
  • Add: Foregrip - Angled foregrip Mac-3
  • Add: Glow stick - Blue
  • Add: Glow stick - IR Blue
  • Add: Glow stick - Green
  • Add: Glow stick - IR Green
  • Add: Glow stick - Red
  • Add: Glow stick - IR Red
  • Add: Night vision goggles - BNV/VS-14 L3Hirras
  • Add: Night vision goggles - AN/BVS-32A NF
  • Add: Night vision goggles - AT/TV-60J
  • Add: Night vision goggles - L3Hirros GPNVG Desert
  • Add: Ballistic shield - Ballistic shield NF
  • Add: Drone - Romo F22
  • Add: Drone - Delta-Recon FPV
  • Add: Binoculars - Patrol binoculars
  • Add: Knife - Hunter knife
  • Add: Knife - Blood knife
  • Add: 12 new camos of weapons and attachments
  • Add: 11 default presets

OUTFITS:

  • Add: Shirt - Sniper jacket (male/female version)
  • Add: Gloves - Sniper gloves (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Reverse cap (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Reverse cap with headset (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Shemagh (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Shemagh II (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Facemask II (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Tactical helmet N2 (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Tactical helmet N3 (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Heavy helmet (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Heavy helmet II (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Bandana II (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Bandana III (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Boonie hat II (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Beenie hat II (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Ghillie complete (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - Ghillie torso (male/female version)
  • Add: Head - English beret (male/female version)
  • Add: Face - Mask (male/female version)
  • Add: Face - Gas mask II (male/female version)
  • Add: Glasses - Ballistic glasses (male/female version)
  • Add: Glasses - Ballistic glasses H3 (male/female version)
  • Add: Face - Beard spec ops (male only)
  • Add: Face - Beard spec ops II (male only)
  • Add: Face - Mustache spec ops (male only)
  • Add: Face - Beard insurgent (male only)
  • Add: Face - Beard insurgent II (male only)
  • Add: Face - Mustache insurgent (male only)
  • Add: Skin camo - Tigre
  • Add: Skin camo - Panther
  • Add: Skin camo - Desert
  • Add: 5 default presets

PROGRESSION:

  • Add: Ranks (100 levels)
  • Add: Awards Normal (73 awards)
  • Add: Awards Elite (73 awards)
  • Add: Awards Hardcore (73 awards)

VISUAL RENDERING:

  • Add: New lighting rendering at night
  • Add: Blood on characters
  • Add: Blood on dogs
  • Add: Cinematic - HALO insertion
  • Add: Cinematic - Underwater insertion
  • Add: Cinematic - Fast rope in helicopter insertion
  • Add: New Cinematic - Deployment of troops
  • Add: Modern night vision VFX
  • Add: Blur effect with sight magnifiers
  • Add: New door breaching animation (hammer long)
  • Add: New door breaching animation (enforcer battering long)
  • Add: New revive animation on operator
  • Add: New revive animation on dog
  • Add: Flashlight attachment with PEK-15A VBAL-A2
  • Add: New weapon blocked animation
  • Add: New weapon holding animation
  • Add: Cloth simulation on Ghillie suit
  • Add: Lights on training map
  • Add: Decals on animated doors and windows
  • Add: New intro movie
  • Improve: Idle animations
  • Improve: Lean stance
  • Improve: Ragdoll physics
  • Improve: Light rendering in operator editor
  • Improve: Light rendering in main menu level
  • Improve: Camera rendering of dog and drone
  • Improve: Night fog rendering
  • Improve: Flashlight rendering
  • Improve: IR Flashlight rendering
  • Improve: Helicopter insertion rendering
  • Improve: Some weapons rendering
  • Improve: ACO-7 textures
  • Improve: IR Laserpointer texture
  • Improve: Bullet impact size
  • Improve: Bullet impact draw distance
  • Fix: Female character doesn't animated correctly in helicopter insertion
  • Fix: Green tint color after use ADS
  • Fix: Framerate could be broken when use magnifier or scope
  • Fix: Lying down to stand animation
  • Fix: Enemies might have wrong textures on arms and hands
  • Fix: Wounded UI in HUD doesn't visible correctly if "No HUD" option enable
  • Fix: Dog receives decals
  • Fix: Laser point might not synchronized with laser beam correctly
  • Fix: Stand to prone and prone to stand might not have correct left hand location
  • Fix: Some undesirable assets receives decals
  • Fix: Hand left position on AR-17
  • Fix: Decal blood on the ground locations
  • Fix: 3d task UI keep visible if cinematic or photo mode enable
  • Fix: NVG on head doesn't initialized correctly at training

GAMEPLAY:

  • Add: Interactive tutorial level
  • Add: Quick order to subordinate if interaction isn't possible
  • Add: Separation of state of doors (locked and blocked)
  • Add: Half-open door interaction
  • Add: Use Photo mode in insertion cinematics
  • Improve: General optimization on large maps
  • Improve: Character animations optimization
  • Improve: Shadows optimization on small maps
  • Improve: Weapons cache can be mark
  • Improve: Rules of engagement system
  • Improve: Climb system
  • Improve: Freelook return
  • Improve: Spot distance of drones
  • Improve: Grenades damages
  • Improve: Path of support aircraft
  • Improve: Break a window rendering
  • Improve: IR strobe blinking
  • Improve: Operators in insertion cinematics are existing if use same insertion point
  • Improve: Global red dot sights rendering
  • Improve: Camera rotation in insertion cinematics
  • Improve: Max weight allowed in terms of movement restrictions
  • Fix: Weapons cache doesn't damaged correctly
  • Fix: Could not pick up NVG at dead body
  • Fix: Red dot sights in holographic had bad rendering
  • Fix: Undesirable switch operator when a dog is wounded or dead
  • Fix: Undesirable location of dog at init
  • Fix: Climb might not correctly to pass through a window
  • Fix: Collision errors in training map
  • Fix: Place explosive could be duplicate
  • Fix: Pick up items on dead body might not work correctly
  • Fix: IR strobe/glowstick/laser/flashlight might not visible with night scope correctly
  • Fix: Doors could open automatically with wrong conditions
  • Fix: Laser beam direction on V82A1 without sight
  • Fix: Windows could open automatically with wrong conditions
  • Fix: Rare bugs when switch operator
  • Fix: Vision type error after use binoculars
  • Fix: Claymore rotation when placed
  • Fix: Lean position after switch operator
  • Fix: Drone camera errors
  • Fix: Some physics errors
  • Fix: Some errors scripts

AI:

  • Add: Operators try automatically to unlock door if want to pass through
  • Add: Operators use automatically lean near a obstacle
  • Add: Enemies use flashlight at night to blind if doesn't have NVG
  • Add: Operators counterattack if enemy try to use front melee
  • Improve: Follower behavior
  • Improve: Enemies behavior
  • Improve: Operators perception
  • Improve: Enemies perception at night
  • Improve: Operators use "Neutralization shot" at default ROE
  • Improve: Enemies hear less a little noise
  • Improve: Enemies hear less a weapon with a suppressor
  • Fix: Follower doesn't choose correct location
  • Fix: Follower can choose wrong floor location
  • Fix: Cameras doesn't spot operators controlled by AI
  • Fix: Could be teleport under boulders
  • Fix: Some pathfinding errors
  • Fix: Undesirable weapon in holster after use an action
  • Fix: Dog can choose wrong floor location
  • Fix: Enemy might not attack drone correctly

BATTLE PLAN:

  • Add: Field of view option
  • Add: Lean automatically option in battle plan
  • Add: Opacity of pathfinding in terms of selection
  • Add: Make invisible orders on invisible floors if "Draw pathfinding always on top" enable
  • Improve: Pre-sync size
  • Improve: Floors display of Al-Jan province
  • Improve: Throw prediction
  • Fix: Operator changes squad doesn't delete orders if he is subordinate
  • Fix: Weapons cache might not be invisible correctly
  • Fix: Arrow of focus order might not display color squad correctly
  • Fix: Interact by subordinate might not display interaction correctly
  • Fix: Casualty or dead doesn't update operators list correctly
  • Fix: Throw prediction might not display path correctly
  • Fix: Squad selection might not visible correctly

UI:

  • Add: Rewards
  • Add: Ranks
  • Add: Enemy faction selection
  • Add: Ally faction selection
  • Add: Visualize weapon and customize camos
  • Add: Mouse drag to move and rotate operator in editor
  • Add: Cinematic insertion intels
  • Add: New drone
  • Add: New dog control
  • Add: New operation location in editor
  • Add: New enemies spot
  • Add: Message if photo mode enabled in mission
  • Add: Disable outfits category if unavailable with another outfit
  • Improve: Some design
  • Fix: Some design errors
