The road to 64bit part III - Release - Interstellar Rift development update 169

Hi everyone,

It's been a long road to retool our engine so we could leave the 32bit limitations behind, but we're finally here. Besides a long list of updates to make quality of life changes and push fixes and optimizations this has been our main focus for the past year.

You can read up on the details about why this is a big change in our first post here.

Servers and clients are now 64bit. During the experimental version we found some incompatibilities between the 32 and 64bit versions, but luckily we have been able to resolve them, which means that old saves should be able to load without issues.

Please note that if you run older versions of Interstellar Rift you won't be able to load save data from versions past the 64bit update.

Thanks for your patience, and as always, we’ll see you star-side!

The Split Polygon team.

For the full patch notes, please click here



