Hi everyone,

here is another regular update, the changes:

correct eye for an eye and reflective veil boost times description,

counter now triggers for multi target physical attack,

variance damage change from 20% to 10% and 40% to 20%,

nerf time blade (3 skills become semi divine),

change the last two ex bosses weaknesses.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: guess it should be the last update for a while, I will only update when new chapters are available.