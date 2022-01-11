📣🤔Are you curious about the results of the #Empyrion Update 1.7 feedback survey?
We have summarised them for you: https://empyriononline.com/threads/update-1-7-feature-survey-results.99320/ 🧐
#indiegame #indiedev
Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 11 January 2022
Update 1.7 Feature Survey: Results!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
📣🤔Are you curious about the results of the #Empyrion Update 1.7 feedback survey?
View more data in app history for build 8001924
Empyrion - Galactic Survival Content Depot 383121
Changed depots in internal branch