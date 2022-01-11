Version Beta 1.8.2 Update

Features:
- Added new song in Custom Endless run
- Added Difficulties in Challenges
- Changed Breakable Block Challenge Diamond time from 58.5 to 65 seconds.
- Added new levels in February Calendar and Endless Run too!
- When getting a highscore in Custom Levels, in the ending screen it should say "New Highscore"
- Improved Performance Significantly with big levels, but might cause issues with troops and moving platforms.
- Added "Visit Level" when you finish the custom level
Bugfixes:
- Long names in custom levels shouldn't go outside the box anymore
- Fixed Grid in Level Editor
- Fixed Crashes involving Custom Endless Run
- Fixed pricing being wrong with the calendar (wasn't dynamically decreasing)
