The Colorful Creature update for 11 January 2022

Version Beta 1.8.2 Update

The Colorful Creature update for 11 January 2022

Version Beta 1.8.2 Update

Features:

  • Added new song in Custom Endless run
  • Added Difficulties in Challenges
  • Changed Breakable Block Challenge Diamond time from 58.5 to 65 seconds.
  • Added new levels in February Calendar and Endless Run too!
  • When getting a highscore in Custom Levels, in the ending screen it should say "New Highscore"
  • Improved Performance Significantly with big levels, but might cause issues with troops and moving platforms.
  • Added "Visit Level" when you finish the custom level

Bugfixes:

  • Long names in custom levels shouldn't go outside the box anymore
  • Fixed Grid in Level Editor
  • Fixed Crashes involving Custom Endless Run
  • Fixed pricing being wrong with the calendar (wasn't dynamically decreasing)

