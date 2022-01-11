120 new Enemies, new Cards, Misc Additions and Improvements

Hi folks,

This update is pretty large in size as it adds to the base game +120 new Enemies (bringing their total to 400) and some additional graphic assets for future updates. It also add several new cards in the Unarmed & Natural Weapons expertises, as well as tweaks a few things in the overworld travel and camping.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

There is even more free content planned for January so stay tuned ;)

Patch Notes - 11/01 # 1.031.0

Bugfixes

PC name wasn't stored in Character Creation if the field wasn't submitted with Enter. It will now get stored even if the field just loses focus (ie. clicking away, just starting the game etc.)

PC name wasn't stored in Character Sheet if the field wasn't submitted through the rename button. It will now get stored both with 'Enter' and even if the field just loses focus. (ie closing the character sheet) without submitting it.

Fixed a couple of typos in cards and perks.

New Content

Added 120 new Enemies and their assorted archetype files.

Added 10 new Unarmed cards

Added 11 new Natural Weapon cards

Added graphic assets for the upcoming DLC

Misc Changes