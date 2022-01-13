Update 1.0.0.20 is now available:

Added bHaptics support

Cosmodread now recognizes both bHaptics TactSuit and Tactosy for Arms, and outputs the proper haptic feedback when shooting weapons or receiving damage, among other events.

Support is enabled by default, so you only need to have the device connected and launch the game in order to enjoy it. But you can also disable it from the in-game Options menu, if you'd rather play without awesome haptic feedback.

(Please note: this option is only available if you have the bHaptics Player app installed on your PC. If the game doesn't recognize your haptic device, or the option is missing, try reinstalling the app and launch the game again).

Other changes