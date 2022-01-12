Patch Notes - Update 1.9

Overview

Before we get started talking about our first update of 2022, we want to wish you all a Happy New Year and hope you all had a great holiday season.

Back onto the topics of updates, the first update this year adds some extra features and has a few balance adjustments.

Victory screen



We've added a new fully animated screen to celebrate when the heroes score a victory run. Fugoro's dark and corrupted shop will morph into a brighter and flourishing version, as the generally malevolent Roguebook becomes 'satisfied'.

New Sound FX

We have added 21 new unique sounds to specific cards in an effort to add a bit more depth and hero personality to battles.

The following cards now have unique sound effects:

Sharra

Smoke Bomb

Shimmerstrike

Lightning Draw

Fan of Knives

High Five

Time Strike

Sorocco

Fire Oil

Buckle up

Ogre Soup

Dig

Seifer

Dark Knowledge

Ritual Strike

Whipcrack

Hex

Aurora

Time stop

Split the Timeline

Toadsuit

Battle Toads

Triton Banquet

Tadpals

Quicken

Starting Loot Bag

When a new run begins, any Embellishments that give you items will all appear together inside of a loot bag instead of separate and sequentially. This hopefully will make the starting sequence for new runs more smooth and comprehensible. This is a quality of life feature we have wanted to add for some time.

Balancing

Thank you for your feedback on our recent balance discussion news post. In the end, we decided it would be best to focus only on the changes we think will have the most impact without disrupting the general Roguebook experience. We saw some great discussions that we truly appreciate.

The following balance changes are being applied in this update:

Fill the Pot

Rarity changed from Common to Rare.

Empower

Rarity changed from Rare to Common.

(This is to balance out Aurora's rarity pool after adjusting Fill the Pot)

Bronze Boomerang

Can now only be played once per turn.

Miscellaneous

The in-game Credits have been updated

Various minor bugs and glitches fixed

Conclusion

As we mentioned in our last update, this is a smaller update than typical as we are working on a larger one including a whole new Hero and the Tournament system. Not to mention preparation for the release on consoles. You can expect all of those in the next couple of months.

Regardless, we hope you enjoy the latest additions to Roguebook.