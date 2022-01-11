 Skip to content

Neon Parkour update for 11 January 2022

Neon Parkour - 1st Anniversary Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is the 1st anniversary of Neon Parkour and we released v1.5 update for today.

With this update;

+ Added slowmotion

+ Bugs fixed

Thank you for your supports!

Aquila Team

