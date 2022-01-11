Neon Parkour - 1st Anniversary Update

Today is the 1st anniversary of Neon Parkour and we released v1.5 update for today.
With this update;
+ Added slowmotion
+ Bugs fixed
Thank you for your supports!
Aquila Team
