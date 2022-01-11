 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The rise of Tianling Sect update for 11 January 2022

Add book system

Share · View all patches · Build 8001597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add book system

A new book system has been added. You can spend spirit stones to buy books. There are currently 58 books in total.

Home ->Building->Library

Some books will provide some effects

Technology Branch - School has added two new items: Wu Qin Xi and White horse is not a horse

There will be some bugs in this update if you continue to play with the old save file

If you feel that loading and saving files are too time-consuming, you can delete unnecessary archives to reduce the time spent on loading.

Changed files in this update

The rise of Tianling Sect Content Depot 1791411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.