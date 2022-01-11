Add book system
A new book system has been added. You can spend spirit stones to buy books. There are currently 58 books in total.
Some books will provide some effects
Technology Branch - School has added two new items: Wu Qin Xi and White horse is not a horse
There will be some bugs in this update if you continue to play with the old save file
If you feel that loading and saving files are too time-consuming, you can delete unnecessary archives to reduce the time spent on loading.
