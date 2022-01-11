 Skip to content

Driver4VR update for 11 January 2022

Driver4VR Updated - 5.7.7

Last edited by Wendy

In this update:

  • Body Tracking with Nuitrack SDK - Orbbec, Intel RealSense, Asus Xtion, Kinect v1, v2, Azure
  • Webcam Body Tracking allows using IP Camera (e.g. DroidCam)
  • Using SDL2 library for VR Gamepad and Xbox Controller.
  • Fix for startup problem when user.config was corrupted.
  • Webcam hand tracking - better rotation and allow use mouse, Xbox controller as input.
  • Added Help/Discord buttons - please use them if have a configuration problem.
  • Kinect Gestures Crash fix.

