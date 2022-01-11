Driver4VR Updated - 5.7.7

In this update:
- Body Tracking with Nuitrack SDK - Orbbec, Intel RealSense, Asus Xtion, Kinect v1, v2, Azure
- Webcam Body Tracking allows using IP Camera (e.g. DroidCam)
- Using SDL2 library for VR Gamepad and Xbox Controller.
- Fix for startup problem when user.config was corrupted.
- Webcam hand tracking - better rotation and allow use mouse, Xbox controller as input.
- Added Help/Discord buttons - please use them if have a configuration problem.
- Kinect Gestures Crash fix.
Changed files in this update