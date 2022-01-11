Patch 1.1.1

Hello Steel, Atom, Steam and Diesel punks!
How are you after Christmas? We have prepared a small patch for you that will solve the problems you reported to us:
- rebellion event bug fixed
- fixed smoke animation after upgrading a damaged building
- fixed duplicate death animation triggering for Ground Force One and Gatling (Steelpunk)
- build queue bugs fixed
- minor balance tweaks
If you encounter any other bugs in the game, or have ideas on how to improve it - feel free to write to us on discord!
