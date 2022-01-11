 Skip to content

Punk Wars update for 11 January 2022

Patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Steel, Atom, Steam and Diesel punks!

How are you after Christmas? We have prepared a small patch for you that will solve the problems you reported to us:

  • rebellion event bug fixed
  • fixed smoke animation after upgrading a damaged building
  • fixed duplicate death animation triggering for Ground Force One and Gatling (Steelpunk)
  • build queue bugs fixed
  • minor balance tweaks

If you encounter any other bugs in the game, or have ideas on how to improve it - feel free to write to us on discord!

