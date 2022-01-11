1.8c Update / January Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- added modding support for particle system effects
- added modding support for sending custom data in multiplayer mode
- fixed memory leaks
December 2021 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2692225353
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2689055422
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2689320514
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2692184760
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2688204453
January 2022 Build Challenge
For January 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Flying Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update