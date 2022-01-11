1.8c Update / January Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 8001308 · Last edited 11 January 2022 – 12:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

added modding support for particle system effects

added modding support for sending custom data in multiplayer mode

fixed memory leaks

December 2021 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2692225353

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2689055422

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2689320514

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2692184760

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2688204453

January 2022 Build Challenge

For January 2022 the new Build Challenge is to build a Flying Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.