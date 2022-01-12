The New Year event is ending

Good day, fighters!
The New Year’s event has come to the end. The smuggler and the Frost Dear have left Will To Live Online world, and with it, we’ve made some changes to the game.
List of changes
- Removed New Year's event;
- Removed all New Year's gift cards;
- New Year's bundles have been removed from sale;
- Fixed problems with hair for the head "Type 12" (in customization);
- Improved RM1 / RH1 Confederate body armor model. Now, regardless of physique, the body armor is displayed correctly on the character;
- Fixed problems with the paint mask of the craft MSR-12;
- Fixed a problem due to which the player could not use the weapon, in the case of a bear stun and after quick throwing a grenade;
- Kite-1 and Kite-2 have been added to the in-game store in paid colors.
Changed files in this update