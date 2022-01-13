 Skip to content

Barotrauma update for 13 January 2022

January hotfix

Hello and happy new year, everyone!

We're back to business as usual and have just released a small fix patch to address four very commonly occurring issues that came up while we were away on our Christmas holidays:

v0.15.23.0

  • Fixed inability to switch subs in multiplayer campaign, unless you opt to switch at the same time as you purchase the new sub.
  • Fixed server not loading the previous save, but continuing from where you left off if you return to the server lobby without saving and try to continue.
  • Fixed characters who've died and respawned during a round getting a penalty to their skills again on the following round.
  • Attempt to fix clients sometimes gaining control of an incorrect character in the multiplayer campaign.

We hope that these fixes take care of the most pressing problems you have been facing and wish you a great beginning to the new year! More fixes and content additions coming again in the next update, planned for next month.

