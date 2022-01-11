 Skip to content

sfäre update for 11 January 2022

Hot Fix Nr.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When adding tons of new features, some issues just slip through the cracks. Added a bunch of fixes for following issues:

  • gradient settings will be transferred to the editor on first try
  • Invert can be set in the editor
  • color selector hides when the color panels are closed
  • alternative cursor for Editor and Settings
  • keyboard actions work again, but are disabled in the editor and export
  • Twitch connection was swapping channel and username... duh
  • ESC does not close the app
  • settings window can be moved (you can click buttons underneath the window, it's not perfect yet)

