Hot Fix Nr.4

When adding tons of new features, some issues just slip through the cracks. Added a bunch of fixes for following issues:
- gradient settings will be transferred to the editor on first try
- Invert can be set in the editor
- color selector hides when the color panels are closed
- alternative cursor for Editor and Settings
- keyboard actions work again, but are disabled in the editor and export
- Twitch connection was swapping channel and username... duh
- ESC does not close the app
- settings window can be moved (you can click buttons underneath the window, it's not perfect yet)
Changed files in this update