 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Coin Treasures update for 11 January 2022

Coin Treasures - Resolution Setting

Share · View all patches · Build 8001119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Features

  • Added the option to set the Resolution in Options

Changed files in this update

Coin Treasures Content Depot 1773321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.