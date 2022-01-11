Update 1.7

Developer comments:
In this Update my focus is on balancing and bugs, most of them are gone now and I can focus more on polishing, balancing and new content (We still have a few left but they will be dealt with soon enough, along with any other new bugs that come our way). The key to a successful game is to listen to the players, as I've always said the community shapes the game. I will continue to have perseverance and do the best I can. I just want to say that I appreciate every player, I am very grateful to have such a great community. It's not easy being a indie developer doing everything by yourself, the support from the community really helps me get through. Thank you ːsteamhappyː
Join our awesome Discord community to find friends, colony's, herds, Developer/GM support and more! Join here -> https://discord.gg/Yta5hW9Snn
-SourJ
Improvements:
- Added new playable creature "Haalk" Tank/Bruiser that gets level 50 passive unlocked early
- Smashed a bug that you needed to relog to join or leave a colony
- Smashed a bug that colony roles would reset when the leader logs out
- Smashed a bug where the tress and grass would flicker in the distance
- Smashed a bug that would make the Wulv go through objects and terrain possibly
- Smashed a bug with inventory space needed
- Adjusted camera wall spring to not make terrain flicker when going downhill
- Updated some UI like the hotbar and menu buttons as a experiment
- Reduced bonus item values and chances pm all items. Changed rates on critical chance, critical damage, block chance, block damage on all items. to make it more valuable/rare than excessive and one shotting people with massive amounts of critical. These attributes can still be stacked due to the amount of gear slots possible but it will be more rewarding and something you have to farm for. This also benefits the game economy for the auction house coming soon.
- Removed Bones from gore craft and lowered the amount to craft from 50 to 25
- Adjusted all creatures base stats slightly to be more balanced.
- Doubled the base slot limit from 20 to 40
- Changed the rarity on Fiber from rare to uncommon spawning
- Changed Meat max stack from 100 to 500
- Balanced Shadow Set reduced damage and crit rates but added a health bonus for survivability
- Increased all Arachnoid monster health per level
- Fixed the double attacking bug exploit possibly
- Nerfed all bosses damage and added resistance
- Changed critical chance min to 1% and max to 100%
- Changed block chance min to 1% and max to 75%
- Removed critical going through block making block viable now
- Adjusted evasion and accuracy values maybe you will feel evasion now
- Reworked Wulv Pounce skill to be faster and feel better
- Reworked Wulv Rampage skill tripled the radius, lowered the cooldown from 20 seconds to 10 seconds and added a damage over time that scales in duration the higher the level, but reduced the dexterity and damage effectiveness from 25% to 5%
- Reworked Wulv Sharpen skill to give a movement speed bonus and removed the damage over time effect also adjusted the damage
- Reworked Wulv Spirit Wulv skill to now give a health regeneration buff and critical rate and chance buff when active also made them more responsive
- Reworked Prowler skill Spin to be more functional and feel nice
- Adjusted HP decrease when hungry or thirsty
- Added a confirmation screen when deleting creatures in the menu
- Added more slots to each pack
Changed files in this update