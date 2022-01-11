Update 1.7

In this Update my focus is on balancing and bugs, most of them are gone now and I can focus more on polishing, balancing and new content (We still have a few left but they will be dealt with soon enough, along with any other new bugs that come our way). The key to a successful game is to listen to the players, as I've always said the community shapes the game. I will continue to have perseverance and do the best I can. I just want to say that I appreciate every player, I am very grateful to have such a great community. It's not easy being a indie developer doing everything by yourself, the support from the community really helps me get through. Thank you ːsteamhappyː

Improvements: