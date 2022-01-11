Playtest update 0.8.1

Hello guys,
last patch and a chance to try it out as tomorrow Playtest will close. I've gather all the feedback necessary to fix all stuff in there.
Changes:
- camera can now be moved by WASD keys too and optimized Mirstone camera collider to allow a bit more freedom around marketplace
- Sales menu shorcut changed from 'S' to 'X'
- player will now have to finish Prologue in order to move to Wanborne
Bug fixes:
- battle camera will no longer be stuck during fight at Spider Cavern 1 in case player entered the battle at the same time as other quest got finished
- fixed few english mistranslations
- 4th and 6th blacksmith will now properly work when placed in workshop
- blacksmith placement cubes are now with stronger opacity color making them more visible
- fixed a tile in Wanborne that will now accept all floor types
Thanks to everyone participating!
Cheers,
VM Machal <3
Changed files in this update