Blacksmith Legends Playtest update for 11 January 2022

Playtest update 0.8.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys,

last patch and a chance to try it out as tomorrow Playtest will close. I've gather all the feedback necessary to fix all stuff in there.

Changes:

  • camera can now be moved by WASD keys too and optimized Mirstone camera collider to allow a bit more freedom around marketplace
  • Sales menu shorcut changed from 'S' to 'X'
  • player will now have to finish Prologue in order to move to Wanborne

Bug fixes:

  • battle camera will no longer be stuck during fight at Spider Cavern 1 in case player entered the battle at the same time as other quest got finished
  • fixed few english mistranslations
  • 4th and 6th blacksmith will now properly work when placed in workshop
  • blacksmith placement cubes are now with stronger opacity color making them more visible
  • fixed a tile in Wanborne that will now accept all floor types

Thanks to everyone participating!

Cheers,

VM Machal <3

